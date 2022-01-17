Advertisement

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it distributed relief materials to 2,900 flood/windstorm victims in Owerri North, West and Owerri Municipal Local Government Areas of Imo.

Mr Ifeanyi Nnaji, Acting Head of Imo/Abia Operations office of NEMA disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Owerri.

Nnaji said items donated include, 300 bags of 10kg rice, 300 bags of 10kg beans, 250 bags of 10kg garri and 100 kegs of vegetable oil.

Others are 700 pieces of mattress, 700 pieces of mosquito nets, 700 pieces of blankets among others.

He said that the items were graciously approved by the Director General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, to ease the sufferings of the affected victims.

He said that the agency flagged-off the distribution of the relief materials on Jan. 14, where it captured 2021 flood/windstorm victims in the Federal Constituency.

“NEMA undertook the assignment on behalf of the Federal Government to give the relief materials to the affected victims.

“The approval was given due to the outcome of the assessments carried out following the devastating effects of flood, windstorm and erosion menace in those affected LGAs in 2021”, he said.

He disclosed that the relief materials donated to the victims were not meant to pay back for all that were destroyed by the disaster but only to cushion the effect of the unfortunate incident.

He said the member representing Owerri Federal Constituency, Mr Ikenna Elezieanya received the items in company of the representatives of the affected communities.