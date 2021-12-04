Advertisement

By Favour Goodness Former Enugu state commissioner for lands, and Urban development, Surveyor Victor Nnam has landed in the prison custody.



The embattled commissioner was arraignment in court on Dec. 3, but failed to meet the bail condition.



Nnam was arraigned on 10-Count Charges before Honorable Justice I. N. Buba of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, in Enugu by the Enugu state government.



The 10 Count Charges include that Surveyor Victor Nnam through false pretence and with intent to defraud did obtain Obeagu/Amechi Awkunanaw land thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance fee fraud and other related offences Act, Cap A6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and punishable under the same section of the act.