By Favour Goodness



Anambra state College of Health Technology, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state,has decried the encroachment on the college premises by land grabbers.



Dr Robinson Mgbakogu, Provost of the College made the revealation during the third convocation ceremony, even as he presented N50,000 to each of the seven best students with distinctions



“The land mass of this college is grossly encroached upon by indigenes of Obosi and it has hindered expansion for infrastructural developments.



“I have complained to Gov. Willie Obiano and he set up a tripartite committee to see how to reclaim the land. The committee members have come and saw the Certificate of Occupancy, (C of O).



“We have our survey plan on how to reclaim those lands that are affecting the expansion of the institution” Mgbakogu said.



He expressed satisfaction with the present academic position of the institution, adding that for the first time since its inception in 1992, the college has its National Youth Service Corps NYSC students posted this year, courtesy of Gov. Willie Obiano



“I am pleased to share the progress we have made in the college since its inception in 1992 when it started with two departments. Environmental Health Technology and Community Health.



“The college currently boasts of eight departments, community health, medical laboratory technician, pharmacy technician, medical imaging technology, Health information technology, environmental health technology, public health nursing and medical X-ray technician. The departments are fully accredited as I am completing my second tenure as provost of the college”



“We cherished our third convocation because it signifies a fulfilment of our original Mandate to produce the highly needed middle manpower in the health sector to serve ndi Anambra , Nigeria and world at large”



He commended the traditional ruler of Obosi, Igwe Chidubem Iweka. Acting Registrar of the college, Mr Okechukwu Nwobi and chairman, governing council, Dr Simeon Onyemaechi for their contribution towards the development of the college.



Highlight of the occasion was the honouring of the Governor’s wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano, with Great Achiever award, sen. Uche Ekwunife with, Excellent contribution to human capital development, ‘Amazon of our time’ award and Provost of the college, Dr Mgbakogu, Unmatched dedication award.