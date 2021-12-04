Advertisement

An Ebonyi State House of Assembly lawmaker, Chinedu Awo, representing ohaukwu North Constituency has been attacked by unknown gunmen.



The lawmaker, accompanied by his convoy was on Sunday night attacked on his way to his hometown in Effium community.



Recall that there was a minor disagreement among members of the National Association of Road Transport Workers on January 22, 2021, over toll collection, which unfortunately resulted into a Communal crisis between the Ezzas and Effium neighbours, who had been living together in the community for decades.



Consequently, this crisis between the Ezzas and Effium recorded loss of lives and properties worth billions of naira, inspire of Governor Dave Umahi’s efforts to end the crisis.



Our correspondent gathered that the lawmaker who was seriously injured in the course of the attack by gunmen is presently receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.



Recall that as a result of the same crisis, the state government had suspended all political appointees from Effium community and their section of the state’s multi- billion naira ring road project, due to the kidnap of five site engineers.



The victims are yet to be found, as at the time of filing this report.



The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Odah Loveth, who spoke on phone over the issue with our correspondent, promised to address the press in due time.