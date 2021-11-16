Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Onitsha zone, Anambra state, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has celebrated its 17th anniversary at Obosi, near Onitsha, in grand style even as it cried out that the increase in the social media platform has rendered most of their members jobless.

Mrs Easter Anyaegbunam, the Onitsha zone coordinator, while expressing satisfaction with the large turnout of guests and members, frowned at increasing of social media platform adding that, “due to the social media usage, our members are left without jobs because many unprofessionals have taken over the industry”.

“We passionately plead with the state government and public spirited individuals to help us with sufficient funds to enable us produce our zonal films”

“It is our desire to create jobs for our members by producing films in the zone and also to organize trainings, workshops and seminars in various departments.

Anyaegbunam said that N10 million would salvage the situation, noting that they needed vehicles for proper coordination of the activities of the zone and checkmating the excesses of unprofessional film makers in the state.

She said that the zone had no permanent office, but moving from place to place which prompted it to pay N400, 000 yearly rent and urged for assistance.

She paid glowing tribute to the traditional ruler of Obosi, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, who she said had contributed immensely to the success of the anniversary and rapid growth of actors in the zone.

Earlier, the chairman of the event, a veteran and popular actor, Chief Amaechi Muonagu, stressed the need for assistance to the zone, adding that it has been able to produce actors who have made Nollywood to dare Hollywood.

He urged the government to see Nollywood actors as big employers of labour who use their ingenuity to create wealth fonr the people.

Also speaking, Prince Okechukwu Obiagwuna, thanked them for honouring him and gave them an office to stay pending when they will have their permanent secretariat.

Obiagwuna, who has uplifted scores of indigenous people vowed to continue to assist the zone and donated N1million to them.

Also a former coordinator for eight years in the zone and now the state treasurer, who was also honored, Chief Christopher Ezeolisa, commended members for the anniversary especially Anyaegbunam, for her relentless efforts towards the upliftment of the Onitsha zone.

Others honored were, Bishop Onyeka Nzekwesi of the Jesus Alive Ministry, who expressed satisfaction with the award and pledged to assist the zone whenever called upon to do so and Chief Omezie Okeke who was represented by Mr Charles Edeh.