From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Six people have been killed 19 sustained various degrees of injuries in a fatal crash that occurred today along Bauchi Kano Federal Highway.

The accident brought number of people killed in less than one week to 16 people died 34 injured in three separate accidents that occured in Bauchi State.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the accident , He said that the crash involved two commercial vehicles occurred at Durum village in Bauchi local Government Area along Bauchi-Kano road involved 25 people, involving two commercial vehicles, all Ford Galaxy buses.

Yusuf said “One of the vehicles was driven by one Ibrahim Abduljalal and had the registration number: JJN 712 YX. The name of the driver of the second vehicle and the registration number could not yet be ascertained and the crash was caused by worn out tyres from one of the vehicles and it affected 25 people comprising 23 male adults, one female adult and one female child”

He said “Our men immediately rushed to the scene of the crash and took the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for treatment and confirmation. When they got there, a medical doctor confirmed six male adults dead and those who sustained injuries are 19 in number, 17 male adults, one female adult and one female child,”.

Yusuf said that the corpses were deposited at the ATBUTH mortuary adding that the obstructions on the road were cleared while the vehicles were handed over to the Motor Transport Department of the GRA Police Station.

He advised the drivers to “avoid recklessness while driving and they should obey road traffic rules and regulations.

“They should avoid over-speeding and ensure that their vehicles are road worthy. They should avoid using worn out tyres and other practices that endanger their lives, other road users and their properties.”