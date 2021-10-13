Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Anambra state governor Chief Willie Obiano has described the defection of his deputy Dr Nkem Okeke to the All Progressives Congress APC bas Inconsequential contending that he has no electoral value.

Obiano future said that Okeke’s defection is of no negative impact to the victory of the APGA gubernatoral candidate Prof Charles Soludo in the November electon in the state.

According to the Special Adviser to the governor on Political matters Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye who spoke for Obiano, the defected Deputy Governor joined the APC for his own pecuniary . selfish interest.

The defection of the Deputy Governor , Dr. Nkem 0keke to the APC is politically inconsequential and non-sequitur to the fortunes of APGA either at his Electoral ward , local Government, nor the state, as it were , come November 6th 2021.

Bar Ifeatu Obi Okoye

. Eveidently Dr. Nkem 0keke’s drift to APC is for PERSONAL PASTURE , more than any desire to serve the interest of Ndigbo.

Whereas the APC may see him as a big catch , he remains a political paper weight in the politics of Anambra State.

The general public and Ndi Anambra should see this development as of no consequence given the fact that the administration of Gov Willie Obiano under the platform of APGA has remained resolute in ensuring that the people of the state gains bountifully from the promised Democratic dividends.

To the end Anambra people are already awear of the political horse trading of the APC by trying to legitimatize the sharade that produced the candidate of the party.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA remains fucus in ensuring that the fire handed over to him will never extinguish.