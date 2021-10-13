Advertisement

Favour Goodness

Anambra state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C Don Adinuba has said that the defection of Dr. Nkem Okeke, Deputy Governor of Anambra state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is unconstitutional.

Adinuba said that the Deputy Governor who was elected on a joint ticket under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) with Governor Willie Obiano in 2013, and had their mandate renewed in 2017, should follow the honourable path and resign from office.

On his part, Barrister Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on political matters said the defection of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke is politically inconsequential and non-sequitur to the fortunes of APGA either at his electoral ward , local government, or at the state level, come November 6th 2021.

Continuing, Obi-Okoye said; “Evidently, Dr. Nkem Okeke’s drift to the APC is for personal pasture, more than any desire to serve the interest of Ndigbo. Whereas the APC may see him as a big catch, he remains a political paperweight in the politics of Anambra State”.

Contributing, Dr. Uche Nworah, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), who is also the Spokesperson of Forum Of APGA Political Appointees from Enugwu-Ukwu said the forum and its members were not informed by the Deputy Governor that he was decamping.

“Like everyone else, we saw the viral pictures of the Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke holding the APC flag at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, 13th October, 2021. We were disappointed because by virtue of his position in government, he is our political leader in Enugwu-Ukwu and Njikoka local government and never hinted us that he was decamping.

He is on his own in making that move. We are not in support at all. Enugwu-Ukwu and Njikoka will give their votes 100% to the APGA candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo”, Nworah said.

Emeka Ozumba, the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Governor Willie Obiano who is also from Enugwu-Ukwu said; “We are disappointed that Dr. Nkem Okeke abandoned a joint ticket with Governor Willie Obiano in pursuit of personal gains.

“Every discerning Anambra people and indeed Njikoka and Enugwu-Ukwu know that he is completely on his own in making such a move.

“Thankfully, his decamping does not in anyway affect the fortunes of APGA in the coming gubernatorial elections. APGA is still formidable in the four Wards,” he said.