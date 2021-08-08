Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Anambra state government has said it would not pay August salary to any worker who abstains from duty on Monday in obedience to the sit-at-home directives of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

This is contained in a public service announcement on Sunday by state Head Of Service, Harry Udu.

The announcement directed Commissioners and permanent secretaries to monitor the situation and report accordingly.

The announcement reads in part, “The Government of Anambra State has directed that all workers in the State must attend to their duties on Monday 9th August 2021.

“Failure to do so will result in severe sanctions including loss of salary for the month of August.

“All Hon Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries are to monitor and report compliance please.”