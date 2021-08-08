Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Anambra state has lashed out at the past and present governors of the state excluding its leader, Sen. Chris Ngige, saying that they failed Anambra people.

Specifically, the party directed its attacks more at the current governor, Chief Willie Obiano, painting him as a colossal failure who often flees to the United States of America for ‘easy life’ while his duty post in the state is left unmanned.

Anambra governors from 1999 to date include Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju (PDP, 1999-2003), Dr Chris Ngige (PDP, 2003-2006), Mr Peter Obi (APGA, 2006-2014) and currently, Chief Willie Obiano (APGA, 2014 to date).

Obi and Obiano have always talked about their good performances in office with the incumbent governor often describing himself as the best in the area of security.

But the state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, at a press conference held at the party’s secretariat in Awka, described Obiano as the worst governor the state had ever had.

“Of course, you will agree with me that the PDP had once ruled Anambra and left the problems untouched. In order words, they ruled and disappointed Ndi Anambra.

“What are we now talking about when schools were closed for over one year? Workers not paid for over one year? Pensioners not considered in any way and as a result, many of them died in the process.

“After the PDP came APGA. And APGA turns out to be the worst. You’ll agree with me that as I am talking to you today, Anambra has no governor. Our government is in exile. You can hardly see the governor,” he said.