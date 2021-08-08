Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Action Alliance (AA) candidate in the forthcoming Nov. 6 Anambra state governorship election, Ben Etiaba, has promised to appoint more women into his administration if elected.

Etiaba who unveiled his campaign agenda ahead of the polls at a press conference in Abuja Saturday, also promised to deliver integrated infrastructure in the state.

He said he would champion a people-oriented leadership in the state.

Etiaba, who recently resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he would complete all abandoned infrastructure projects in the state.

To return the lost fortune of the state, he said he would use agriculture to curb unemployment and as well make it very attractive. Etiaba also said he would motivate medical personnel at home and ensure that medical practitioners in the diaspora return home to practice.

‘Women will have 50 per cent of appointees in my government if elected. Over the years I have mentored young Nigerians If I become the governor of Anambra state. I will partner with the youths and share government 50-50 with the youths,’ he said.

‘I will also give priority to education, sport, and other vocational training that will return the fortune of the state.’

On transportation, he said he will provide a monorail to make transportation more flexible. On aggrieved members of the party, he said he ‘will be a unifier, not a divider. I welcome challenges.