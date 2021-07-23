Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The family of Chief Nze Hyginus Nwagboso of Umueze village in Amorka town, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state, has demanded justice over the murder of their daughter, Mrs Chinecherem Emeka.

Mrs Emeka, a 19-year-old pregnant woman, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Prince Nnanna Emeka, from Omuodimma Ugbele-Mgbidi in Oru West LGA of Imo State.

The family said the Chenecherem was murdered with a four-month pregnancy by her husband who disappeared immediately after the incident.

The father of the deceased, Chief Nwagboso, said Chinecherem who was killed while asleep, had no prior misunderstanding with the husband.

Reacting on behalf of the Amorka Council of Chiefs, the legal adviser to the traditional council and town union, Barr Chinwuba Ndukaihe, pleaded for thorough investigation into the matter to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Also speaking, Member representing Ihiala Constituency I at the State House of Assembly, Hon Chidi Udemadu, condemned the act, calling for thorough investigation to bring the perpetrator to book.

A human rights lawyer, Lawrence Nwaketi, described the act as condemnable and a reflection of the rot in the system where the craze to get rich by all means had become the order of the day.

When contacted, police spokesman of Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga said, “The case has been transferred to state CID and the suspect is still in our custody. Meanwhile, investigation is still ongoing and the matter will soon be charged to court.”