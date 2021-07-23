Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Anambra state, Chief Emmanuel Nwude, has ruled out possibility of the party winning the state Nov. 6 governorship poll.

Nwude said in his country-home, Abagana, Njikoka local government area, observed that the party would loose out because according to him, those that should have been expelled from the party were allowed to be destabilising it with different litigations.

Anambra state chapter of the PDP had on June 26 elected two governorship candidates in a parallel primary followed by counter court cases, injunctions, orders and judgements lingering to date.

Nwude said aside crisis, PDP had all it takes to dislodge the state ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

He called for a discplinary measure to be taken against members that instituted legal actions against the interest of the party, including their National Assembly members that recently dumped the platform to another.

“Look at how people are dumping the party to others? When you dump your party to another, what do you expect your followers and those who suffered to elect you to do? PDP has lost its glory. I don’t see the prospects in PDP any more. They had all chances to win Agu Awka. But strong members of the party are killing it.

” The people we are looking up to are not doing anything. We have a discplineary committee yet they don’t want to take action. Look at how someone suffered to run affairs of the party in the state.

“At the end of the day, he was stopped with litigation. From there, the party brought issues of executive delegates, supper delegates and all that…at the end two candidates emerged. And litigations are here and there.

“The party leadership knows the people who are destabilizing the party. They supposed to expel those people destroying the party. We have laboured in PDP. Last time, we heard how those we elected to represent us abandoned their legislative functions during debating for electronic transmission of votes.

“This is time for our disciplinary committee to take action otherwise we loose out. Everyone is not happy over what is happening in PDP. Youth that supposed to take lead are not given opportunities, ” he said.