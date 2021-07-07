Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

An Onitsha High court, Anambra state on Wednesday restrained the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Alkalin and others from arresting an Onitsha businessman, Mr Peter Okala over Onitsha Bridgehead market leadership tussle.

The Court presided over by Hon. Justice B.A. Onyefulu, also restrained others including the state Commissioner for Trade,Commerce, Market and Wealth Creation, Hon. Uchenna Okafor and Commissioner of Police, Mr Chris Owolabi from arresting the trader.

Others are Suprintendent of Police, Sergeant Onyeka (IPO) and Caretaker Committee Chairman of Onitsha Bridgehead market, Mr Sunday Obinze.

The restraint was granted after Barr. E.C. Ezemenari, counsel to the Applicant (Peter Okala) prayed the court among other reliefs, an interim injunction to restrain the respondents from arresting him pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The reliefs sought also included, injuction restraining the defendants’ agents, previes, among others from further arrest of the Applicant.

In granting the prayer of the Applicant to restrain the respondents/defendants from arresting the Applicant, the Judge ordered also for service on the defendants to notify them of the order pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Justice Onyefulu however adjourned hearing on the matter to 1July 15.

Reacting, counsel to the applicant, Barr. Ezemenari, said that, “this order serves as a reprieve for the police to stop the hunt of the Applicant in respect of the matter pending the determination of the substantive suit”

“The outcome of the case is that the police will no longer invite him again or call him on phone or intervene and the police will be served with the order” he said.