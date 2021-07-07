Advertisement

By Favor Goodness

An exparte -motion filed by Member Representing Orumba North/South federal Constituency Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo against the candidate of APGA in the Nov. 6 governorshp election, Prof. Charles Soludo was today thrown out and dismissed by the Federal High court Awka.

Counsel to APGA Chief P.I Ikwueto SAN challenged the exparte motion in the court and the Judge in his wisdom dismissed it for lack of merit.

However, the hearing of Ezenwankwo’s substantive petition was adjourned to Aug. 19, 2021.

Recall that Ezenwankwo sued APGA and the 2021 gubernatorial candidate of Soludo to court against submission of the party candidates name to INEC for the upcoming election.