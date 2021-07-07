Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Director General, Scientific and Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Prof. Samuel Ndubisi has been shot dead by hoodlums.

He was killed at the Enugu end of the Enugu/Port Hacourt Express Road Enugu.

The video which has gone viral in the social media shows the police orderly lying lifeless on the express while Prof. Ndubuisi’s body lay by his Prado Jeep.

The driver who was reportedly injured in the incident was reportedly rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

The Jeep in which the Director General was riding in was riddled with bullet showing that his assailants had opens fire on the vehicle before it was forced to a halt.

Reacting to the incident Enugu State Police Command in a statement said “information surrounding a shooting incident today, 07/07/2021 at about 1600hrs, along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, said to have led to the death of a man and his police orderly, is still sketchy.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has commenced. Further development will be duly communicated.

The statement was issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi if Enugu state has already visited the scene of the accident.

Details as the event unfold