Advertisement



By Favour Goodness

Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA) has described the alleged kidnap of Igbo persons travelling with GUO, Ezenwata and Young Shall Grow luxurious buses as fake news and conjecture which is capable of worsening peace and tranquility situation of Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the association, Mr Paul Okoghenun, also stated that at no time were buses belonging to these companies were hijacked.

He explained that no traveller in the said buses have been kidnapped by bandits anywhere in Nigeria.

Okoghenun said: ” None of the luxurious buses belonging to our members- GUO, Ezenwata and The Young Shall Grow Motors- have been hijacked by bandits, whether at Kogi or anywhere else in Nigeria. Therefore, no traveller has experienced kidnapping in the said buses.

“We believe that the social media post concerning the alleged hijack and kidnap emanated from unscrupulous elements who are out to promote crisis where none exists.

“We, therefore, call on the members of the public to disregard the post and go about their normal businesses. Our customers should be rest assured that we, working with security personnel, are always out to protect their interest.

“Therefore, they should not panic or be discouraged to patronise our services, even as we are working assiduously to put protective measures to safeguard their lives and property, while traveling with us.”

It would be recalled that a social media post has been circulating the fake news, alleging that some persons from eastern part of Nigeria in particular and southern Nigeria in general who travelled with the said companies had been kidnapped by bandits at Lokoja, Kogi state, on their way from Anambra state to Sokoto state.

The post further alleged that the bandits separated and freed northerners who were in the same luxurious buses, but took away the Igbo travellers to unknown destination. ####