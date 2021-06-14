Advertisement

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE JOINT TRAINING OF BIAFRA & ODUDUWA VOLUNTEER FORCE

This is to put the Nigeria Government and her security agencies in Nigeria on notice that Biafra and Oduduwa has further strengthened their bond as one people, following the joint training of personnel from both sides. These joint volunteer force will secure the territories of Southern Nigeria against ‘foreign Fulanis terrorists and any unwarranted aggression from any external force.

Oduduwa and Biafra Volunteer Force demand immediate end to the ongoing genocide against the people of Biafra and immediate demilitarisation of Biafraland as we are now ready to defend our territories against aggression. The killing and abduction in Biafra and Oduduwa land must stop immediately.

We reiterate that an attack on Oduduwa land is an attack on Biafra and an attack on Biafra is an attack on Oduduwa. This is the bond the Fulanis tried for many years to destroy but today, the new generation of Oduduwa and Biafra have risen to say no to divide and rule. We are on the threshold of history because we are stronger together. Today we have trained together, dined together and drank together. Should duty call for it, we shall die together in defense of the entire South. We shall defend our land together, this is historic day for both nations.

Signed

Biafra and Oduduwa Volunteer Force for the liberation of Southern Nigeria.