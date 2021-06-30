Advertisement

By Favour Goodness



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is mobilising members to storm its leader, Nnamdi Kanu next court appearance on July 26 in Abuja.



Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary made this known in a statement released in Awka on Wednesday, while calling for calm.

Advertisement

“Our Leader’s next court appearance is July 26, 2021 and Biafrans should mobilize and attend the court hearing

“We, therefore, enjoin every IPOB member both at home and in the Diaspora and all Biafrans to remain calm because this is not the end of the road.

“IPOB will not relent in the pursuit of Biafra freedom. We have crossed the Rubicon in our struggle for the restoration of Biafran Sovereignity.

“There is no going back no matter the level of intimidation by our oppressors.



Powerful said the members would continue to stand by Kanu in the struggle to actualize no matter the situation.

‘Our Leader can never be coerced into abandoning the struggle for Biafra restoration irrespective of the circumstance.



“At this very challenging moment in the history of our march to freedom, all IPOB family members must stand firm and resolute behind our selfless leader.



“We stand by him and the God of Heavens in whom we trust and rest our confidence shall not let us down. We shall triumph!



“We remind the Nigeria government and her security agencies that our Leader deserves justice and fair hearing.



“We also want to state unequivocally, that no harm should befall our leader. Should anything untoward happen to him, Nigeria government will be held accountable for it.



“We are watching closely and all our intelligence units, are following up on the developments.



“The international community should not be quiet over the atrocities of the Nigeria Government against Biafrans. They must rise in defense of justice now,” he said.



Powerful said that Kanu is presently in the custody of the Nigeria government, as stumbling block against their bid to hold Biafra in perpetual slavery.