Uneasy calm over the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has enveloped Anambra state.



Onitsha, the commercial hub of the state, Okpoko and other environs are strong holds of the IPOB leader, with thousands of youth supporters.



Kanu’s arrest was the major topic on the newspaper stand on Wednesday, but so far, there have been no threats to breach of peace.

Newspaper vendors, free readers at Nkpor Junction and Old Market Road in Onitsha, a major base of the IPOB leader’s followers in the town clustered the newspaper stands reading and getting apprehension on the outcome of their admirers.



However, people were going about their normal activities freely in spite of the news.

Okpoko and other areas were also calm, and no threats of attacks.



A member of the group under condition of anonymity said a broadcast on the Radio Biafra channel has assured IPOB members to be calm as Kanu was okay.



“When I tuned into Biafra Radio 103.7, Mazi Chideraa was making a broadcast, assuring everyone that though the news was true, but there was no need to panic.



Awka, the state capital was peaceful as people were moving about without worries. There is normalcy everywhere.



A commercial rider, who did not want his name in print said “the matter is before the court, but want acceleration of the case and quick judgement.