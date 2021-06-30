Advertisement

By Favour Goodness



Ohanaeze Ndigbo World wide says the capture of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB would not only deter others but bring to an end raging violence in the South East.



The group in a statement called for calm, urging Igbos to desist from any form of protest as doing so would bring more catastrophe for Southern Nigeria.

While stating that Kanu ignored the advice of Igbo leaders and elders that could have saved him from the Federal Government,it said his rearrest had saved the zone from another civil war.



It however, called on the Federal Government to handle the issue very carefully and doing so on the basis of the laws of the land.