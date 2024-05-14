EFCC Arrests Two in Kaduna for Counterfeiting $81,700

Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested the duo of Abdullahi Yahaya and Ibrahim Haruna in Kaduna metropolis for their suspected involvement in currency counterfeiting.

Upon arrest, a total sum of $81,700 (Eighty-one Thousand, Seven Hundred Dollars), all in fake $100 denomination, was found in their possession.

Haruna, upon interrogation claimed that the counterfeit dollars were delivered to him some months back for safe-keeping by one Babangida said to be at large.

Yahaya on his part claimed that he got to know that Haruna possessed fake dollars when one Kabiru, also said to be at large, connected him to Haruna for the purpose of collecting the fake dollars for delivery to a buyer who was waiting at an agreed location.

Other items found in their possession as at the time of arrest included a small quantity of colourless substance, suspected to be mercury, a chemical allegedly being used to aid the production of fake dollars.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.