8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Search
Subscribe

EFCC Arrests 13 Fake BDC Operators in Lagos

Crime
EFCC Arrests 13 Fake BDC Operators in Lagos
EFCC Arrests 13 Fake BDC Operators in Lagos

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested thirteen fake bureau de change operators in Lagos.

They were arrested for operating BDC without an appropriate licence.

EFCC Arrests 13 Fake BDC Operators in Lagos

The suspects are: Abdulahi Musa, Garba Abdullahi, Dauda Hussaini, Jubril Musa, Abdulwaheed Iliyasu and Abubakar Mohammed.

Others are: Umar Saidu, Nurudeen AbdulAzeez, Hamidu Usman, Yusuf Isa, Musa Ishaka, Liman Makki and Idris Mohammed.

They were arrested during sting operations by EFCC’s operatives between May 10 and 13, 2024 at different parts of Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the Commission about their illicit business activities.

Also, a suspected currency racketeer, Kafayat Lateef was also arrested over for alleged involvement in the sale of the Naira notes in different denominations.

READ ALSO  EFCC Arraigns Hadi Sirika, Three Others for N2.8billion Fraud

A sum of N2,100,000.00( Two Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira) was recovered from her at the point of arrest.

The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
FEC Approves Initiative To Transform Nigeria’s Infrastructure And Housing Sector Through Private Partnerships
Next article
We’ll Revive Our Lost Glory of Sports in Bauchi, Says Commissioner

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  EFCC Arraigns Hadi Sirika, Three Others for N2.8billion Fraud

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports