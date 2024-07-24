FC Barcelona Scouts in Anambra Give Update on Their Mission, Laud State’s Football Talents (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The three-man team from the FC Barcelona, who recently arrived Anambra State from Spain over the weekend to scout for young talented players, have said they are impressed with the amazing young football talents they have so far seen in the state.

The scouts, comprising Daniel Busquets Ayllón, Albert Atmeller Lurbe and Anambra-born football professional, Ejike Paschal, disclosed this in an interview with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, on Tuesday at the Awka Township Stadium, where they observed some of the young talents display their football skills in friendly matches.

According to the football professionals, Anambra has a good number of promising football talents and good coaches, judging by what they have seen do far.

They noted that, although, the football training pattern, structure, methodology and leagues in Nigeria somewhat differ from those of Spain where they came from; the idea is the same — to play football and to enjoy the sport. They further added that there’s only a few needs for improvements and advanced training for the players to become professionals, which is the reason they came to scout for the most outstanding ones.

“We have a different structure and we have a different league. And the idea, as my colleagues, Daniel and Paschal, said, is to adjust few things to help improve their professionalism and also improve football here because you have very good players. And we’ve seen that you have good coaches too.

“But the things, like I see, could be easy to improve, because there are a lot of good players; just to professionally organise them and the methodology of their training,” Albert said.

Earlier speaking, facilitator of the initiative and MD/CEO of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Hon. Ossy Onuko, said the scouts, who comprised a sports director, a very prominent coach, and a football giant respectively, came to partner with the state to develop the sports sector.

While hinting that this is the first time the FC Barcelona Team is coming to Anambra State to scout for young talents, Hon. Onuku, who noted that the historic development is in line with the vision of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo, under whose tenure it happened.

Attributing this to one of the products of the Public Private Community Partnership (PPCP) model and general developmental efforts of the Soludo Administration in the state, the ACTDA Boss further hailed the Anambra State government for making it possible, especially through creation a favourable and enabling environment.

“Now, the community, the private sector and the public sector will synergize to develop every sector of the state. And it’s also a testament of the good work Mr. Governor is doing, especially in the area of infrastructure; because, for these people to have the approval of their club (FC Barcelona) to come here, that must have been on the strength of integrity of the administration that we have today in Anambra State, the government of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo,” Onuko said.

Continuing, he said an enormous chunk of the state’s budget over the period Governor Soludo has been in power has been dedicated to sports development, which, he attested, has yielded many positive results and favourable outcomes.

“And, today, he is building an ultra-modern sports complex in Ekwulobia, as I’m talking to you, where we are going to have something even far bigger than what we have here now. And, apart from that, we are also looking at… I was just discussing with the Chairman of the Anambra State Sports Development Commission …where we are going to have a FIFA World Standard stadium at Agu Awka, here in Awka.

“So these and many others are some of the visions Mr. Governor has towards sports development in the state, and we are here to assist in turning all of them into reality,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Anambra State Sports Development Commission, Mr. Patrick Estate Onyedum, who affirmed that this is the first time a big sports club like the FC Barcelona is coming to the state to scout for players; further noted that Governor Soludo deserves a resounding applause and commendations for the kind of wonderful agenda he came with concerning sports and general development in the state.

According to him, for the people to have left all the states in the country and come to Anambra in their search of young talents, the proof is there that the state is doing well, both in the area of sports and otherwise.

The Sports Development Commission Chairman also commended Mr. Onuko (whom he described as a true ardent lover of sports), and the Spain-based Awka-born football star, Mr. Paschal (who came with the Team), for their roles in facilitating the plan; even as he further expressed optimism that the coming of the team in the state will be very fruitful and yield many impactful results that will further enhance and transform the history and landscape of sports and sports development in Anambra.

The event featured Mr. Onuko officially kicking off the football for the players, as well presentation of a branded Barcelona jersey to him by the team.

More photos: