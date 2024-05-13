8.4 C
New York
Monday, May 13, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Breaking: Uzodimma Appoints New LG Sole Administrators, Set To Conduct Council Election By August 2024

Politics
https://247ureports.com/2024/05/anambra-community-protests-as-step-son-allegedly-murders-69-year-old-widow-govt-assures-justice-video/
Governor Uzodimma

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

To ensure the conduct of a credible local government elections in the state in the next 60 days, His Excellency, the governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of sole Administrators for the 27 local government areas as follows:

”1. Isiala Mbano : Hon. Okoroike Chika

2. Onuimo : Dr. Obi Emeka P

3. Okigwe :Hon. Sir Acho Asiegbu

4. Obowo : Barr. Obioma Ehirim

5. Ehime Mbano : Chief Uche Nwodu

6. Ihitte Uboma : Hon. Barr. Chukwuma Godson Onyema

7. Oru East : Hon. Okwaraigwe Nnamdi

8. Orsu : Hon. Ibekaeme Friday

9. Orlu : Barr. Isaiah Chinedu Ezeogu

10. Oguta : Dr. Abiaziem Chima

READ ALSO  36-yr-old declares for Kaduna PDP chair position, vows robust opposition

11. Oru West : Engr. Ikenna Adikibe

12. Ohaji/Egbema : Hon. Chief Onyeaju Princewill

13. Nwangele: Chief Paul Duru

14. Isu: Chief Kenneth Ukah

15. Nkwerre : Hon. Odunze Ajaero JP

16. Njaba : Anaemem Obikaeze

17. Ideato South: Hon. Okechukwu Okwara

18. Ideato North : Ozigbo Michael

19. Ahiazu Mbaise: Larry Obinna Chikwe

20. Ezinihitte Mbaise: Nwachukwu Chinedum A

21. Mbaitoli: Nwanegwo Ifunanya

22. Ikeduru: Hon. Justice Nzeh

23. Aboh Mbaise : Chief Nnamdi Anyanwu D

24. Ngor Okpala : Hon. Kizito Onuoha

25. Owerri West : Hon. Nwankwo Victor

26. Owerri Municipal: Engr. Chidiebere Emeribe

27. Owerri North : Hon. Lucky Abaronye

The appointments are with immediate effect .”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Organized Labour Shuts Down NERC, EEDC Offices In Ebonyi Over Increment In Electricity Tariff 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Hardship: Nnewi North Council Boss Supports 130 Widows with Bags of Rice, Cash

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports