Shettima Charges N’East Govs on Infrastructural Initiative

N/East
Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima performing the flagging-off ceremony of New Government House Bauchi over the weekend.
Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima performing the flagging-off ceremony of New Government House Bauchi over the weekend.

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

… Inaugurates Projects in Bauchi,

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima wants Governors from Northeastern subregion to prioritize infrastructure and economic growth initiative in their collective struggle to established legacy projects in their respective states.

He gave the advice during inauguration of the remodel Bauchi State Government House Bauchi constructed by the incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed.

The edifice houses nine office buildings including Governor’s office, his Deputy, and the State First Lady as well as expanded Governor’s residence, Mosque, clinic among others.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vice President Kashim Shettima said effective leadership required a conducive working environment that would facilitate formulation and implementation of laudable policies and programmes.

Also Speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed who said the former government house was characterized by inadequate space, delafedated structures and unfavorable working environment noted that he was inspired to reconstruct the seat of power under his administration urban renewal initiative.

He appreciated the Vice President for devoting his time to honour the invitation.

The event has in attendance six Governors from Northeastern subregion, former Governors of the state, members of the National Assembly, Emirs from within and outside the state among others.

In a related development, the Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the 15th Northeast Joint Trade Fair holding at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida IBB Square Bauchi.

