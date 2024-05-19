8.4 C
Increase Enrollment: VP Shettima Launches Accelerated School in Bauchi
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Ƙashim Shettima has presided over the launch of the accelerated Senior Secondary School Education in Bauchi State in a bid to address the longstanding challenges in the sector.

Speaking, Senator Shettima stated that the programme focuses pivotal entrepreneual subjects, science and technology, engineering and mathematics.

He reiterated the commitment of President Tinubu’s administration to reviving the glory of education, in addition to providing Nigerians with exemplary leadership.

Also speaking, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed said his administration will enhance the educational infrastructure by laying the groundwork for brighter of the forthcoming generation.

Notably present were members of the North East Governors’ Forum, traditional rulers as well as civil society organisations among other dignitaries.

Our correspondent reports that parents, children were seen jubilating and expressed their joys and happiness over the project, Malam Izzudeen Sale and Dauda Boka thanked the government for the kind gesture.

They however pledged and promised to provide security and protection of the entire building against any form of vandalization or theft by criminals.

