8.4 C
New York
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Search
Subscribe

EFCC Arrests Three Siblings for Suspected Internet Fraud in Makurdi

Crime
EFCC Arrests Three Siblings for Suspected Internet Fraud in Makurdi
EFCC Arrests Three Siblings for Suspected Internet Fraud in Makurdi

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday May 17, 2024 arrested three brothers for suspected internet fraud.

 

They were arrested along New Garage, Wadata in Makurdi.

EFCC Arrests Three Siblings for Suspected Internet Fraud in Makurdi

The suspects, Abubakar Sadiq Adejoh, Mohammed Habib Adejoh and Solomon Adejoh allegedly specialise in diverting customers’ funds from their accounts to a Point of Sale, POS, terminal for withdrawal.

 

Items recovered from them include a car, six mobile phones, one laptop and cash totaling N3,562,750.00 ( Three Million Five Hundred and Sixty Two Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira) only.

 

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Shettima Charges N’East Govs on Infrastructural Initiative
Next article
19 guns confirmed missing as new security team takes over 8 arms in Anambra community

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Driver Arrested, As Truck Crushes Five Passengers To Death In Abia

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports