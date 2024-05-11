Rep Ogah Urge Correctional Centre To Strive For Excellence

…Assures support of Presidency and National Assembly

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Member Representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has urged officials of Correctional Service Centers to strive for excellence.

He disclosed this when he led delegates from the National Assembly to Suleja Correctional Centre to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the escape of 101 inmates in Niger state.

Hon Ogah who is also Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions and accompanied by the Deputy Chairman, assured the Correctional Centre of full support from the President and National Assembly.

He said, “We have a President and Speaker who are attentive to our concerns. We must work together to restore order in our country. I urge each of you to give your utmost effort and put up your best. Feel free to contact me anytime; my number is at your disposal.”

He equally promised to address their welfare concerns and appealed to them to encourage the escaped inmates to surrender if they maintain any form of communication with them.

Reacting the Comptroller General, Nigerian Correctional Service, Suleja, Haliru Nababa mni appreciated Hon. Ogah and the delegation team for their visit.