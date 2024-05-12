Old Politicians Responsible For Bad Governance in LG – Ezza North Youths

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Youths of Ezza North local government area in Ebonyi State, have alleged that old and self politicians were responsible for bad governance in the local government.

They stated this during their visit to the state Commissioner for Environment, Chief Victor Chukwu to prevail on him to run for the coming local government election.

The youths who pledged to retire old and self politicians in the local government in the forthcoming local government and councillorship elections in the state, stressed that such persons will not be elected to run the affairs in the Council.

The youths who were led by their National President, Emeka Nwokporo and Publicity Secretary, Polycarp Obinna Alegu, lamented that Ezza North local government Area has always been disadvantaged and afflicted with leadership malady which they said was why it is the most underdeveloped in the state without any meaningful project for the good of the local people.

“The good works of the state governor, His Excellency, Rt Hon Bldr Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru which is anchored on the “people’s charter of needs” should be replicated at the grassroot and at Ezza North in particular to ensure even development in the state.

“We have had leadership failure in the council steered by old politicians and we can’t risk having old person again as our council boss. We need a youth with vision to lead the council for the good of the people.

“We have assessed our youths and leaders at the council and seen that you are the best to man Ezza North and lift the council from socio-economic and political backwardness”, the youths said.

Responding, Chukwu thanked them for pushing for good governance in the local government.

He however noted that he will only contest the election if Governor Francis Nwifuru who he described as his political mentor, asked him to do so and urged them to continue to support his administration.

Chukwu who was former Leader of the state House of Assembly, opined that Nwifuru has empowered youths in the state through policies and programs of his administration and should be supported by everyone.