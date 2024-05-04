Ohanaeze Youth Hands Security Agency 7-Day Ultimatum to Fish out Nimbo Massacre Perpetrators

The Youth Wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo on Wednesday gave the Nigeria Police Force and other sister security agencies a seven-day ultimatum to fish out the perpetrators of the massacre of people of Nimbo in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Recall that Fulani Herdsmen had allegedly attacked the community on Sunday evening killing many people and leaving others injured.

Speaking after an emergency National Executive Committee Meeting of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing, the National leader of the group, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu said the Igbo youths have condemned the act by the Fulani herdsmen.

“We condemn in strong terms the massacre of our people in Nimbo, Uzo Uwani LGA by Fulani Herdsmen and their criminal gang of marauding compatriots.

“It is no longer news that these Fulani terrorists and their enablers have continued this ethnic cleansing, in the guise of Farmers/Herders crisis.

“Hundreds have lost their lives, with thousands displaced from their homes; and till this day, not one individual has been arrested, indicted, or brought to justice.

“Government at all levels have failed to take responsibility, neither did they address the issue nor provide adequate succor to the victims. This is INJUSTICE.

“ It is imperative to remind Nigerians that it was this same senseless Killings and neglect of government responsibilities that brought the unfortunate Civil war that cost us fortunes.

“On this note, we the Igbo Youths hereby give the Nigeria Police Force and her Sister Agencies a seven-day ultimatum to fish out the perpetrators or leave us with no choice but to take our destiny in our own hands.

“Self Defense is a Fundamental Human Right, and we shall leave no stone unturned in ensuring we are not victimized nor undermined by anybody. Enough is Enough,” he said.

The Ohaneze youths regretted that insecurity as it is today in Nigeria is a national issue and must be attended to with utmost consciousness and caution to maximize impact.

He said, “Sequel to this, we urge the Federal Government to review her tactics and consider the application of Non-kinetic and political solutions in addressing the National Security impasse; especially on the need for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been undergoing endless trials for treasonous offense in defiance to the order of a court of competent jurisdiction which directed his unconditional release.

“We use this opportunity to demonstrate our gratitude to all men of good conscience and other Nigerians who work day and night for the restoration of peace and stability in Alaigbo and Nigeria at large.”

The youths expressed worry over what they described as the erroneous assumption and impression made to pitch Ndigbo against the performing FCT Minister- Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike.

They made it clear that the said individual or group does not speak for Ndigbo.

“It is instructive to note that the Ukachukwu Brothers are law-abiding citizens, with National Honours, who acquired their wealth through dint of hard work and unwavering commitment to excellence; and have contributed immensely to Peace, Development and overall wellbeing of the FCT.

“Nevertheless, it is a pure business matter that must be handled within the ambit of Law, and not with ethnic sentiments.

“It is on this note that we call on Nigerians to disregard the unguided utterances of the said group, as their opinions do not represent Igbo Position.

“We salute the courage and resilience of Mr. President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the tireless efforts towards achieving sustainable growth in Nigeria.

“We pass a vote of confidence on the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, His Excellency Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu OFR. MFR. CFR.(Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) and National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide- Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, for the uncommon devotion and commitment to instilling lasting Peace and Stability in the South East and Nigeria at Large.

“ We also commend High Chief Chukwudi Oguejiofor Muonanu (Onwa Enugwu Ukwu na Umu Nri)- Chairman, First Rotech Group of Companies and Grand Patron, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide for his uncommon Benevolence, Passion, and Support for a better Nigerian State that shall be the price of every Black Nation. Together, Ala Igbo shall prevail; Nigeria shall Succeed,” a statement later signed by Mazi Chika Art Adiele, the National Publicity Secretary of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide posited.