NSHA Goes Tough On AEDC,Instruct Coy To Improve In 14 Days

Rabiu Omaku

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has given the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company AEDC two-week ultimatum to restore power or to immediately quit the State.

Speaker of the House, Danladi Jatau announced this when the Area Manager of AEDC represented by the Chief Business Officer in-charge of Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa, Engineer Jonathan Adeyemi and the General Manager Nasarawa State Electricity Power Agency, Engineer Suleiman Umar appeared before the House over epileptic power supply and estimated billing system in the State during the Assembly’s sitting.

The Business Officer,Adeyemi shortly after the interaction promised that consumers within fourteen days should expect improvement.

He gave the assurance that AEDC will do the needful so as to maintain the business relationship with the State.

Engrineer Kayode Adayemi lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule

for the prompt payment of light bill,Saying Lafia Government House light bill is at 00.00 naira.

While the General Manager of Na’Epa , Engineer Suleiman Umar applauded Governor Sule for his untoward commitment by given the State Electricity company the mandate and financial backup to carryout various projects in the State