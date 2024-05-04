IGAHAF Rewards 3 student winners of ICT contest

The Ignatius Aguowo Health and Academics Foundation ( IGAHAF) has rewarded the winners of the 2024 Girls in ICT national competition with scholarship up the university.The annual competition is hosted by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy. The three students who won the 2024 ICT contest are from St.John Vianney Science College,Igbariam,Anambra State.According IGAHAF,the three students; Miss Immaculate Ikegwuonu,Miss Camilla Anyadike, and Miss Nweke-Nonso Oluchi will,enjoy the Foundation’s full scholarship through university education.

IGAHAF, focuses on promotion of education and provision of Healthcare to the less Privileged and the rest of the society that need its assistance.

Only last week the Foundation awarded scholarship also to the students of Christ the King College,Onitsha,who won the World Challenge competition organized by WorldDenver,USA.