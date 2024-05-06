NUJ to go after fake journalists, impersonators in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Bauchi State Council said it would collaborate with relevant security agencies to fish out fake journalists as well as impersonators with view to end the menace in the State.

The NUJ state chairman, Comrade Umar Sa’idu gave the assurance while fielding questions from journalists shortly after a one day training organized for journalists in commemoration of World Press Freedom Day in Bauchi.

Comrade Sa’idu said the body at the level of State Council is doing a lot in that regard were the Council in last year held a series of meetings with relevant security agencies in trying to arrest the urgly situation by some quacks individuals who pretend to go out to the public and impersinated in the name of Journalists.

He disclosed that the State Council is doing a lot in that regard with security agencies in the State, not only the those who were parentending themselves as journalists.

Similarly, the NUJ is making efforts to equally commence the arrest of some commercial vehicles found using the NUJ stickers or tag pested on their vehicles.

“I don’t now the reason why they insisted using the Press stickers on their vehicle despite our several meetings with their leaders and informed them about the implications but yet they refused to obey our adviced.

“you can not tell me to carry your loads from Lagos dawn to Bauchi and asked me wear or use the Police or Army uniforms uniforms or sticker and drive, because its inpersonation.

The chairman said the body is going to write to the Commissioner of Police and all security agencies at least they will start arresting this people by using the sticker or tag of the Press while your not a bonifide member.

He further said the training is foster strong collaboration between the journalists and the Police especially during an official assignments and public functions.