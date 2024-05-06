World Bank: Governor Bala Mohammed inaugurates six-year assisted project in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has inaugurated a committee for the Six-Year World Bank Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project.

Speaking, Mohamme said the committee will modernize and rebrand all the veterinary clinic and abators, with a view to revamp the state’s economy, adding his administration remains committed to transformating businesses in addition to wooing local and foreign investorsand development for the benefit of the citizenry.

Governor Bala while applauding World Bank and the Federal Government for selecting Bauchi as one of the beneficiary states, reaffirmed his total support, calling for continued collaboration for the actualization of the projects.

Earlier, the committee’s chairman Prof. Simon Madugu Yalams WHO doubles as the Commissioner of Agriculture, commended Bala Mohammed for his foresight and outstanding performance in the transformation of the sector,pledging to continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the projects.

Yalam added that the State Governmen under the leadership of Governor Bala, has come up with initiatives to ease and modernize and improve the storage of inputs as part of its efforts to improving the food security.