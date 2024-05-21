North East Trade Fair: Bauchi Governor to Initiates New Trade , Commerce Policies

…Participates at Bauchi Day exhibition

…Urges KEEP beneficiaries to utilize the opportunity

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State on Monday reassured that his administration will continue to pursue policies and programmes that enhance trade, commerce and industry for economic growth and development of the state.



Addressing participants of the ongoing North East Joint Domestic Trade Fair taking palace at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Square Bauchi at Bauchi Day, the Governor expressed optimism that, sooner than later, the state’s various investment drives, particularly the sister city agreement between Shandong in China and Bauchi, will stimulate massive commercial payoffs.

Governor Bala Mohammed noted that his administration’s ease of doing business policy that has earned a respectable 6th position on the World Bank Nigerian index is a positive sign of the expansion in trade and commerce that the state is expecting.

He also said that the state’s urban renewal programme aimed at eradicating logistical impediments and offer commuters and visitors a better environment, is geared towards improving trade and commerce, among other benefits and described the International Conference Centre component of the Government House as a trade and commerce tonic.

“You will all agree with me that the decision to host the trade fair was justified as we have promoted the unity of the North East through trade and commerce exchanges. We have also created jobs as a result of the comprehensive upgrading of the IBB Trade Fair Center. No doubt, this has the potential of constituting a permanent trade fair centre for the North East.

“We would like to see the beneficiaries of the Kauran Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) and products of the skills acquisition programmes take advantage of the trade fair to showcase their skills at home and, in the process, gain the confidence to explore the world. It is also an opportunity for the various local governments and economic zones of Bauchi State to display their areas of comparative advantage whether in crafts, agriculture, culture, cuisine or alternative medicine.”

Governor Bala Mohammed therefore said that the economic transformation agenda of the state government is work in progress and pointed out that all hands will remain on deck until every home in Bauchi is productively and profitably engaged.

In a welcome address, the Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Honorable Mahmoud Babamaji commended Governor Bala Mohammed for providing the necessary resources to upgrade the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Square with a view to serve as a permanent site for the North East Trade Fair centre.