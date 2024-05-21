Bauchi State University Gadau welcomes renaming school after Sa’adu Zungur 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State University Gadau is pleased to announce its heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency, the Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, Executive Governor Bauchi State, for signing into law the bill to rename the institution after the renowned nationalist and statesman, Sa’adu Zungur.

In a press release by Auwal Hassan Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State University, Gadau and made available to newsmen in Bauchi, Monday.

The PRO, said the decision to rename Bauchi State University Gadau to Sa’adu Zungur University is a significant tribute to a distinguished figure in the history of Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole. Sa’adu Zungur’s legacy of selfless service, dedication to education, and contributions to nation-building align perfectly with the values and goals of our university.

By honoring Sa'adu Zungur in this manner, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad has not only paid homage to a great leader but has also bolstered the reputation and heritage of our institution. The university community is deeply grateful for this gesture, which will inspire current and future generations of students and staff to uphold the ideals of excellence, integrity, and public service.

The thought and foresight of his excellency governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammad to rename the university after Malam Sa’adu Zungur is in line with his inspiration to preserving the good legacies of the late nationalist.

The initiative of the governor will therefore no doubt serve as a powerful symbol of inspiration, reminding students and the wider community of the importance of striving for excellence, promoting social justice and actively engaging in community development.

Governor Bala Mohammed's administration has done so much to improve the quality and standard of education of which the university Gadau has witnessed remarkable transformation particularly in the area of infrastructure development.

Bauchi State University Gadau, under the leadership of Professor Fatima Tahir, remains committed to providing quality education, fostering research and innovation, and serving as a catalyst for positive change in Bauchi State and beyond. The renaming of the university serves as a reminder of our responsibility to uphold the values that Sa’adu Zungur exemplified throughout his life.

We extend our sincere thanks to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, the State Government, and all stakeholders who supported this initiative.

Together, we will continue to strive for academic excellence, community development, and the advancement of Bauchi State.