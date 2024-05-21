Bauchi State University Gadau welcomes renaming school after Sa’adu Zungur 

By honoring Sa’adu Zungur in this manner, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad has not only paid homage to a great leader but has also bolstered the reputation and heritage of our institution. The university community is deeply grateful for this gesture, which will inspire current and future generations of students and staff to uphold the ideals of excellence, integrity, and public service.
The thought and foresight of his excellency governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammad to rename the university after Malam Sa’adu Zungur is in line with his inspiration to preserving the good legacies of the late nationalist.
The initiative of the governor will therefore no doubt serve as a powerful symbol of inspiration, reminding students and the wider community of the importance of striving for excellence, promoting social justice and actively engaging in community development.
Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration has done so much to improve the quality and standard of education of which the university Gadau has witnessed remarkable transformation particularly in the area of infrastructure development.
Bauchi State University Gadau, under the leadership of Professor Fatima Tahir, remains committed to providing quality education, fostering research and innovation, and serving as a catalyst for positive change in Bauchi State and beyond. The renaming of the university serves as a reminder of our responsibility to uphold the values that Sa’adu Zungur exemplified throughout his life.
We extend our sincere thanks to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, the State Government, and all stakeholders who supported this initiative.
Together, we will continue to strive for academic excellence, community development, and the advancement of Bauchi State.