The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam has issued a public apology to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu over allegations of involvement in the emirship crisis in the state.

The Deputy Governor made the apology while briefing journalists on the recent development from the government angle as regards the emirship tussle.

Aminu Abdussalam hinted that the Kano government was misled but after discreet investigation believed that the NSA was not involved in the crisis.