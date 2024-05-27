PBAT One year anniversary: a prayer group calls for religious tolerance, national cohesion

A Nationally registered prayer group comprise of Muslims and Christians faithful has called for religious tolerance, fervent prayers and devine intervention for Nigeria to over come myraid challenges bedevelliing the country.

The strategic committee of the prayer group, who embarks on fervent supplication for violent free Nigeria, applouded President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s lead administration for its developmental stride to galvanize Progressive Nigeria has presented, the Set of the Holy Quran, and a copy of the holy Bible to the National Security Adviser to the president, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja as a way of using Prayer to solve some challenges the country is passing through.

The Secretary to the group Auwal Yakkassai reaffirmed the commitment of the prayer group to continue to promote and propagate the gospel of national cohesion, good governance, quality leadership and project the positive image of the APC led adminstration , considering the laudable projects, good initiatives, all inclusiveness and peoples oriented governance being exhibited by the government.

According to him the meeting is aimed at fostering unity , mutual trust, as well as reaching out for God’s guidance for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his team,from retrogressive elements whose penchant is always to set the hand of the Clock back Ward,despite great and monumental feats achieved by the government, pointing out that gone were the days when religious, ethnic, political party differences and regional politics create disharmony and hetred among the citizenry

The chairman of the stategic committee Alhaji Sanusi Babban Takko( Barayan Bauchi) and the Director General to the group Chief S.B Afolorunnikan whom lead the delegation for the presentation of copies of the holy scriptures said essence of the strategic committee ,is to organising Special Prayer for peace, and stabilityto reign for progressive Nigeria for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to deliver up to expectations as he marks one year in office.

The Committee Acknowledged the deliberate efforts of the present administration particularly in the areas of infrastructural development , social transformation ,economc revival and fighting poverty and corruption geared towards a dynamic leadership of Jagaban within just one year of coming on board.

Receiving the delegation ,on behalf of the the National Security Adviser to the president Mallam Nuhu Ribado, the senior special adviser to the president on information Malam Abdul Aziz – Abdul Aziz who is also a member of the national prayer group, promised to render all the needed support as well as to look in to the group’s submissions and requests to enable the group achieve it’s mission and mandates of ensuring national unity , peaceful coexistence and sustainable development of Nigeria.

Present at the meeting are: Mallam Ibrahim Khalifa, the Chief imam of Dantata Mosque Abuja, Mallam Mahadi Member National Mosque, Hon Ibrahim Marmara as well as Pastor Joseph Dihis