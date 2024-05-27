Family Announces Burial Date of Nollywood Star, Amaechi Muonago

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The family of the late Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonago, has announced his burial date.

Prior to his death, Muonago was a beloved figure in the Nigerian film industry, known for his captivating roles and significant contributions to Nollywood.

In a burial poster signed by his family, it was disclosed that the late actor would be laid to rest in his hometown, Ugamuma village, Obosi, Anambra State.

“The entire family of Z.O. Monago of Umuokor Sub-Family Umudulor in Ugamuma village, Obosi, wishes to honour the loving memory of our son, father, husband, brother, and uncle, Nze Amaechi Monago. Even in death, he has left a legacy of love and exceptional artistry that will be cherished forever,” the poster read.

The burial ceremony will commence on Thursday, June 20, 2024, with a Service of Songs at his residence at 6:00 PM.

On Friday, June 21, 2024, the funeral service will begin at 7:00 AM, with the body leaving Crown Hospital Mortuary to his residence for lying in state. The burial service will follow at 10:00 AM at his residence, Nze Amaechi Monago, School of Health, Ugamuma Obosi. Interment will take place immediately after the service at his compound in Ugamuma village.

The ceremony will conclude with an Outing Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Ugamuma Obosi.

“We would appreciate your esteemed presence as we lay to rest our beloved son, husband, father, brother, and uncle. Join us in celebrating the life of a Nollywood icon,” the poster added.

Friends, fans, and well-wishers are invited to join the family in paying their final respects to Amaechi Muonagor, whose contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark.

Recall that Muonago, a native of Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, died on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the age of 67, after suffering from protracted kidney-related issues, diabetes, and stroke.

The legendary actor, prior to his death, appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance for a scheduled kidney transplant in India, having earlier suffered stroke that led to partial paralysis of his left leg.

Known for his comical roles in movies, Muonago’s death, which occured just few weeks after another legendary comic actor, John Okafor (Mr. Ibu) also died of protracted illness.

Amaechi Muonago endeared himself to audiences with his memorable roles in numerous Nollywood movies. From comedic to dramatic performances, Muonagor’s versatility captivated viewers across generations. His partnership with Aki and Pawpaw brought laughter and joy to many households, solidifying his status as a beloved actor in Nigerian cinema.

May his soul rest in peace!