Imo Community Boils, As Woman Strangled To Death In Mbano

Lifeless body of a yet-to-be-identified woman has been reportedly found in a bush along Amaraku-Umudim road in Isiala-Mbano LGA of Imo state.

Impartial Observers gathered that the deceased woman was pregnant and her upper garment removed by his attackers.

The incident, according to report, happened on the early hours of Tuesday and her identified had remained unknown to the public.

A villager who spoke to our Correspondent said the woman had no blood stain as to be said to be hacked down by assailants.

The anonymous said, “it happened in the morning of today. The woman was killed and dumped in the bush along Amaraku-Umudim road. She is pregnant and was stripped naked of her upper wear.

“But the confusing thing is that she did not sustain any blood stain as to link her death to assassins or gunmen. We are yet to find out exactly what led to her death.”

When contacted, the Imo state Police Command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, said he had yet to be briefed on the matter but promised to revert as soon as the command was detailed.