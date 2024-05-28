I Won’t Tolerate Any Misconduct from Any of You — Anambra Police Chief Warns Cops, Pledges Open-Door Policy

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has reiterated his warning that no form of misconduct or unprofessionalism would be tolerated or taken from any officer of the Command, under his watch.

CP Itam restated this while lecturing and taking briefs from the eight Area Commanders, fifty-three Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Commanders, and Sectional Heads of the Command at the Police Headquarters in Amawbia on Tuesday, and during which he also assured Ndị Anambra that the Command, under his watch, would operate an open-door policy.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, the new CP, since his assumption of office on May 13 as the 34th Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, has sustained advocacy for a policing plan that is intelligent-driven, as well as technologically-supportive and tactically-led operations in the State.

He said the CP, during the lecture, reviewed the policing plan and provided a guide in some areas on personnel positioning that will be timely responsive in addressing the security service request of Ndi Anambra; while also directing officers to advance a strategy of community policing principles anchored on mutual trust, understanding, and partnership with the public, to dominate their Area of responsibility in enhancing safety and maintaining public order.

“The CP also reiterated that the Command, under his watch, would not tolerate any form of unprofessional conduct by police personnel, and emphasized the need for Officers to show competence, good character, and courage in the discharge of their duties.

“To this end, the CP restated that his administration is poised to operate an all-inclusive policing system to hear from everyone and anyone, who wants to help us as an institution, especially by giving us information, and in turn, this shall guide/inform our decisions,” SP Ikenga said in the statement.