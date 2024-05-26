8.4 C
National
NNPC Chief, Kyari, Wins Champion Newspapers' Most Outstanding Energy Icon Award

…Says NNPC Ever Committed to Nigeria’s Energy Security

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mr. Mele Kyari has won the Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Most Outstanding Energy Icon of the Year.

Kyari was conferred with the honour during the newspaper’s annual awards ceremony held at the Eko Hotels & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday.

Conferring the award on the GCEO, the Chairman of the Awards ceremony and Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa said Kyari has distinguished himself as an exceptional Nigerian for his invaluable contribution to Nigeria’s economic development, especially in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

He said it was noteworthy that under Kyari, NNPC Ltd attained profitability, the first time in its over four decades of existence.

Responding shortly after receiving the award, Kyari, who was represented at the ceremony by NNPC Ltd’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Mr. Olufemi Soneye said the award will spur him to do more for the nation’s oil and gas industry.

“In a year that has been full of unprecedented challenges and transformative shift for the oil and gas industry, not only in Nigeria but globally, this award represents the crucial role that NNPC Ltd plays in safeguarding Nigeria’s energy security,” Kyari added.

Earlier in her remarks, the GMD/Editor-in-Chief of the Champion Newspapers Group, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa said Kyari has distinguished himself as an exceptional Nigerian for his invaluable contribution to Nigeria’s economic development, especially in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

