8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Imo: Chinasa Nwaneri, 4 Others Arrested For Allegedly Obtaining Money Under False Pretence – Illegal Use Of Government Power For Fraud

S/East
Land Grabbing : Imo Governor Urged To Consult Media Publications To Identify Over-zealous Appointees
Land Grabbing : Imo Governor Urged To Consult Media Publications To Identify Over-zealous Appointees

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

From Joshua chibuzom

Police have confirmed the rumored arrest of governor Hope Uzodimma’s close friend and former aide, Mr Chinasa Nwaneri.

Nwaneri who was arrested on Saturday morning in Owerri is said to have involved in criminal activities in the State.

The police Command in Imo State confirmed Nwaneri Chinasa’s arrest in a WhatsApp chat with our correspondent on Monday evening.

The command public relations officer, ASP Henry Okoye who confirmed the story, revealed that former Uzodimma’s adviser on special duties was arrested with four other suspected criminal syndicates.

The police spokesperson wrote,
“Distinguished Gentlemen of the Press be informed that the former Governor Aid, Chinasa Nwaneri, ISAMATA President and three others were arrested over an allegation of Malicious Damage, Fraudulent Activities, Obtaining Money Under False Pretence and Illegal Use of Government Power/Authority to Harass, Intimidate and Frustrate the Citizens of Imo State.

READ ALSO  Enhance Your Investigative Skills and Competence — New Anambra CP Charges Officers, Tours Police Formations

“Investigation is ongoing further development will be communicated in due course.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
EFCC Arrests 20 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja
Next article
Bakassi: Suspected Biafra Separatists Bomb Police Station, Kill Assistant DO, As Divisional Officer Escapes

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Driver Arrested, As Truck Crushes Five Passengers To Death In Abia

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports