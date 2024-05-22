Imo: Chinasa Nwaneri, 4 Others Arrested For Allegedly Obtaining Money Under False Pretence – Illegal Use Of Government Power For Fraud

From Joshua chibuzom

Police have confirmed the rumored arrest of governor Hope Uzodimma’s close friend and former aide, Mr Chinasa Nwaneri.

Nwaneri who was arrested on Saturday morning in Owerri is said to have involved in criminal activities in the State.

The police Command in Imo State confirmed Nwaneri Chinasa’s arrest in a WhatsApp chat with our correspondent on Monday evening.

The command public relations officer, ASP Henry Okoye who confirmed the story, revealed that former Uzodimma’s adviser on special duties was arrested with four other suspected criminal syndicates.

The police spokesperson wrote,

“Distinguished Gentlemen of the Press be informed that the former Governor Aid, Chinasa Nwaneri, ISAMATA President and three others were arrested over an allegation of Malicious Damage, Fraudulent Activities, Obtaining Money Under False Pretence and Illegal Use of Government Power/Authority to Harass, Intimidate and Frustrate the Citizens of Imo State.

“Investigation is ongoing further development will be communicated in due course.”