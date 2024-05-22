Bakassi: Suspected Biafra Separatists Bomb Police Station, Kill Assistant DO, As Divisional Officer Escapes

Separatists fighters suspected to be Black Marine on Monday bombed Abana divisional police station in Bakassi Peninsula, killing the assistant divisional officer and several other officers in the station.

It was gathered that the divisional officer who was inspecting one of the cells sneaked out.

Eye witness said separatists stormed the police station with explosives , bombing the division, leading to the death of 9 officers, more than 20 detainees escaped during the attack.

The Black Marine reportedly seized control of the Police station as at the time of this report.