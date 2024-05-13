NHFSS Debunks Report of Missing 7 Hunters in Anambra

By Raymond Ozoji, Awka

The Anambra State Command of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) has called on the general public particularly Anambra citizens to disregard news making the rounds in some sections of the online media about the disappearance of seven hunters in Amanuke, Awka-North Local Government Area of the state.

NHFSS described such reports as mere fabrications maliciously concocted by beer parlour journalists and bloggers to tarnish the corporate image of Nigerian hunters who have continued to display their gallantry and intrepidity in providing complementary services in securing lives and property in Anambra state.

The State Hunter Public Relations Officer SH Aloysius Chibuikem Nneke who spoke exclusively with this reporter about the trending malicious story against hunters, said the Command will do everything within its reach to ensure that the peddlers of such false information were brought to book.

He said, ” I have contacted the Divisional Hunter Officer incharge of Hunters in Awka North DHO Peter Nwadinigwe who also confirmed that the news is false and fake which we believe was geared towards tanising the image of Hunters in Anambra State and our State Commander is frowning at it and warning all those behind such news to retract them or face the music. ”

SH Nneke further disclosed that the Awka-North DHO confirmed to him that after thorough investigations in the area, they found out that the news of the sudden disappearance of seven hunters was purely fake and unfounded.

The State Hunter image maker was however of the opinion that the enemies of Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) were at work and they will not keep quiet over such weighty allegations.

It would be recalled that the officers of Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) had in the recent past recovered a stolen Toyota Corolla at Nise Awka-South Local Government Area of the state.

Hunters have also rescued a kidnap victim on the verge of being killed by her captors on the bank of Omambala river in Anambra-North area of the state amongst other numerous gallant expeditions of the Anambra Command of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS).