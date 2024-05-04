I Spent More Than N10m In One Year Restoring Electrical Installation In The State Capital – Hon Akwashiki

..you are using a transformer alone while neighbors are sleeping in darkness

Rabiu Omaku

The Honorable member representing Lafia Central constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Solomon Yakubu Akwashiki has revealed that he spent more than N10m to fix either vandalized armor cable or electrical instructions in the State capital alone.

Akwashiki gave the hint when the State lawmakers invited the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and it sister agency,The Nasarawa State Electricity and Power Agency recently.

The Honorable member who moved the motion on the way and manner his people are wallowing in darkness despite colossal bill given to consumers in the State capital said something urgent must be done to addressing the situation that plunged the populace into untold hardship.

Saying something urgent must be done to tackle the gory situation that spread to other Local Governments in the State.

Akwashiki who was the mover of the motion shocked the General Manager of Na’Epa, Engineer Yakubu Suleiman on why he was allocated a transformer and installed it to his abode alone while his neighbors are sleeping in darkness.

The Assembly,due to the gravity of the issue at stake suspended order 5 to seat beyond 1:00pm.

Hon Akwashiki in his contribution,applauded the State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule for his swift intervention in that regard to improve power supply in the State.

Adding that something urgent should be done as he alleged that Na’Epa are using Inferior electrical equipments,Stating that the actions and inactions of the General Manager is a serious setback to the laudable effort of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The only female lawmaker in the State,Hon.Hajara Danyaro,Member representing Nasarawa Central constituency decried the way and manner the people of Nasarawa East ward,That is Mangoro Goma in Nasarawa Local Government are wallowing in darkness for the past one year.

“My people are in darkness over one years because,there transformer developed fault and AEDC remained mute over,Even with the donation of a 500 kva transformer the situation remained the same,She added

She in addition stated that AEDC as a company Is not capable to distribute and regulate power supply in Nasarawa State,Saying the State should opt for a competent company that will satisfied it customers.

Esson,Member representing Lafia East (PDP) described the unfolding as an embracement to the four wise men in the hallo chamber,Saying the Managing Director disrespect the lawmakers that was why he was represented by another staff.

The Chief Business Officer ,AEDC representing Kogi, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory, Engineer Kayode

While Fielding questions from the lawmakers says Lafia and environs has a total of 28,823 customers,8,725 are metered customers while about 20,100 fall under unmetered customers

He attributed the sharp drop in megawatts in January to hiccups ranging from generation,Transmission and distribution,Which he said contributed to system collapse.

According to him,”The megawatts drop from 4000 to 2900 in subsequent months from January,He however discussed that 350megawatt was shared between Kogi, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory,Abuja.

” We can’t give what we don’t have”.

“I want clear this impression of estimated billing ,What is obtainable now is capping not estimated billing.

Giving the lawmakers the assurance that the company is ready to replace any electrical installations that were either vandalized or malfunction due to old age.

NSG Banned Fishing In Tungan Nupawa,Feferuwa-Director Fisheries

Rabiu Omaku

The Director Fishery and Aquaculture,Judah Attah has declared that the State Government has ban fishing in the State with effect from 22 April 2024 to February 2025.

The Director gave the hint during an interactive session with members of Fishery Cooperative and Aquaculture, Nasarawa State Chapter, during a meeting held at the State Ministry of Agriculture led by the State Chairman, Honorable Bashir Mohammed Umar.

Judah Attah opined that the State Government ban all fishing activities in Tungan Nupawa, Feferuwa lake and amongst other water bodies in the State,Though no concrete reason for the ban was given.

He however added that the ban was officially on the 5th of April.

During the interaction, with members of FCFNL submitted the list of people involved in polluting water in Kututure in Doma and Iggah in Nasarawa Eggon Local Governments respectively .

This was coming on the heel of complaints by fish dealers in Tungan Nupawa,Sabon Gida and Feferuwa community alleging that people from the State Ministry of Agriculture are in the habit of taxing fishermen N20,000 each before entering water.

The fishermen in the area are alledging that Danjuma,The intermediary of the Association,It was gathered was the one causing cacophony amongst its members introducing an unfriendly and harsh decision.

The Commissioner of Agriculture would not be reached