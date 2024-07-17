Agric Devt Bureau gets 180 trucks of assorted fertilizer for Benue farmers 

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Bureau for Agricultural Development and Mechanization in Benue state has received over 180 trucks of assorted fertilizer procured by Benue state Government to be distributed to Benue Farmers at a subsidized rate.

The Director General (DG), Engr. Terese Ninga disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the Agency since assumption of office on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Ninga noted that farming is capital intensive and as such Benue farmers needed all the support they can get from the Government.

He said all the 23 Local Government Areas in the State have received two trucks and above depending on their demands and time of application.

He said the remaining trucks were being sold at the Bureau headquarters in Makurdi.

He said this was the first time since 1982 that government was providing fertilizer and farms inputs to farmers at a subsidized rates in May.

He said a bag of fertilizer is currently being sold for N17,500 including handling charges.

He further disclosed that the State Government was supporting farmers to ensure that prices of food items in the state were affordable to everyone.

He said measures were deliberate efforts of Gov Hyacinth Alia administration to boast food production and enhance food security in the State and beyond.

The DG further stated that the Bureau which is a merger of Benue State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (BNARDA) and Benue State Tractor Hiring Authority (BENTA) would have about 104 agricultural extension workers by the end of the cropping season.

“From the beginning when I came here, we have only five extension staff and now because of retirement we have three. For over 25 years the State Government did not hire any single extension worker.

“50 extension workers are coming on board and those who are here on casual basis would be regularized. We are hoping that by the end of this cropping season we will have about 104 extension workers.”

He explained that Benue state Government through the Bureau has commenced registration of all farmers across the state to ascertain their exact number.

He said the data include “who they were, where they were staying and what type of crops they are farming so that Government could provide support services to them.”

He said that they would ensure that only genuine Farmers have access to the fertilizer and farms inputs being distributed by the State Government.

He appealed to those who paid for farms inputs but were yet to receive them to be patient as they would soon received their inputs.