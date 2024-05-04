The Executive Governor of Benue State has announced the reopening of schools of nursing to the state for safer medical and health practices in the state.

He also said agricultural activities in the state were to be enhanced with micro and small grants.

He made the call at the thanksgiving service in his honour by his Jechira intermediate area “Ityo i Jechira” at the St Gabriel’s parish Iorkighir Use Agberagba, in Konshisha LGA of Benue.

According to him the schools will be upgrade to degree and higher institutional levels for more knowledge to be acquired.

He said Community Health Organization would be reestablished and modernised to support hospitals for prompt medical services

The governor also said government will ensure these various institutions were made affordable and almost free for qualified citizens to get enrolled.

He decried the dearth of health facilities in the state which has led to many deaths that would have been avoided.

He called on all health donors around the world to partner with Benue state government to revamp the health sector.

He urged all especially women in small scale buisnesses and farmers to register with or form various c operatives to enjoy all schemes the government had in place.

This he said would curb food insecurity in the state.

Governor Hyacinth Alia also said his administration would promote science technology.

“For the youth in the Jechira axis current trends in sciences would be enhanced through sponsor ships in various trainings nas practices

” We call on the youth to as a matter of urgency met the deputy Governor after service in the xhiexj promises for further actions ”

He said his administration would not relent in curbing issues of insecurity

Gov Alia also pleaded with all citizens to protect their communities by reporting all suspicious moves to the right authorities.