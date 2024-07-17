BSUTH to hold 1st Int’nal Health Investment Summit, Scientific exhibition, to set up Cancer Center 

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi, will on Thursday , July 18 commence a 2 day International Health Investment Summit to upgrade the hospital as a center of excellence in training and research and health care.

The Chief Medical Director, (CMD), Dr Stephen Hwande, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in his office in Makurdi on Wednesday, the summit will feature a scientific exhibition and an endowment fund of N5 billion to enable them set up an ultra modern cancer treatment center.

Hwande while noting that a teaching hospital is a center of excellence for research, training and quality healthcare said BSUTH cannot be left out.

He said “We are organizing the first ever BSUTH International Investment Summit. We called it international because we have involved speakers within and outside the country and the programme will be accessed by people in the diaspora via zoom to enable them participate.”

“Globally, healthcare cannot be left in the hands of government alone. Elsewhere, majority of the hospital in Abuja and even abroad are not purely Government owned.

“So we want to mimick what has given them success. If we have investments into the hospitals from within the state, outside the state and internationally, and mimick how the outside world have achieved medical tourism, then we will bring the hub of medical tourism to Benue.”

The CMD said the summit which will kickstart on Thursday and end on Friday will feature a medical scientific exhibition which will display an array of medical equipments.

While stating that the theme for the event is “Attaining a One Stop Hospital,” the CMD explained that the goal is to ensure a situation where the hospital can offer quality care and treatment to the people on everything; be it the head, eye, ear, nose, tongue, chest, waist, bones, heart and among others.

He said all hands must be on deck to bring in the private sector, the diaspora, NGOs, well spirited individuals and government, to achieve the desired goals.

He also said that the summit would discuss attaining on stop hospital as the first arm while the hospital will also unveil it’s desire to set up an ultra modern cancer center.

He lamented cancer is seen like synonymous to death while in other climes they have tumour markers which can predict cancers, and early detection which can enhance cure for cancer.

“If you detect cancer early, it means that it is curable. So we want to start with early predictors. We want to start regular evaluation. We want to begin the process of changing the narrative of cancer management not only in Benue state but also in the North Central.”

Hwande said the hospital honour Governor Hyacinth Alia and former Governor Gabriel Suswam as well as others as ambassadors for their contribution to the development of the hospital.

The CMD commended Governor Alia for his support to the hospital pledging to ensure that his agenda for the people of the state in the area of health care is achieved.